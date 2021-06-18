Left Menu

Adevinta, eBay clear final hurdle in $13 bln advertising tie-up

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 18-06-2021 14:37 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 14:37 IST
U.S. e-commerce group eBay and Norway's Adevinta have secured final regulatory approval for a tie-up of their global classified ads businesses, the Norwegian firm said on Friday.

Under a deal struck last year, Adevinta will acquire eBay's Classifieds Group in return for $2.5 billion in cash and 540 million shares, valuing the transaction at around $13 billion at current stock market prices.

