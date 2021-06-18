Left Menu

Maruti launches programme for startups to explore mobility technologies

We have been able to meaningfully engage with 17 startups under our MAIL programme in less than three years of its launch.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2021 15:17 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 14:51 IST
Maruti launches programme for startups to explore mobility technologies
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Friday said it has launched a program to explore new-age mobility technologies and help growth-stage startups scale up their business.

Mobility Challenge was unveiled in partnership with Hyderabad-based innovation intermediary and business incubator T-Hub.

Startups from Series A to unicorns from India and overseas are invited for this challenge and will be expected to showcase their cutting-edge technology solutions in the mobility space, MSI said in a statement.

Through the initiative, the automaker is eager to partner with startups, including established players that have a ready product/solution with an existing customer base, it added.

Earlier in January 2019, MSI had launched the MAIL (Mobility & Automobile Innovation Lab) program in partnership with GVH Accelerator to accelerate the growth of the budding startups.

While MAIL is an existing initiative, Mobility Challenge is another all-new program targeted exclusively at mature or growth-stage startups. ''We believe in collaborations, which help us offer new technologies in our products and services. We have been able to meaningfully engage with 17 startups under our MAIL program in less than three years of its launch. "Now, with the launch of the Mobility Challenge, we look forward to working with mature startups from India and overseas to expand and upgrade our business operations,'' MSI MD and CEO Kenichi Ayukawa noted.

The program will select mature startups who have technology in digital, data, and AI/ML (artificial intelligence/machine learning) in the fields of augmented and virtual reality, autonomous mobility, automotive remote diagnostics, automotive servicing efficiency, big data analytics, electrification, internet-of-things, mobility-as-a-service, and smart infrastructure.

The selected startups in Mobility Challenge will receive support and mentoring from experts at MSI and T-Hub. This includes domain knowledge, investor connect and testbed, MSI said.

The company will identify two winners towards the end and award them a cash prize of Rs 10 lakhs each, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

 Global
2
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet out...

 Global
3
Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

 Israel
4
Health News Roundup: Pfizer's rheumatoid arthritis drug shows benefit in COVID-19 pneumonia; Novartis prostate cancer drug receives U.S. FDA breakthrough designation and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer's rheumatoid arthritis drug shows benefit in COV...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021