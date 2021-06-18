Left Menu

Norway can take next reopening step, Norway PM tells daily VG

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 18-06-2021 15:22 IST
Norway can take next reopening step, Norway PM tells daily VG
Image Credit: Twitter (@erna_solberg)
  • Norway

Norway is ready to take the next step in the reopening of the country after restrictions were put in place to contain the spread of the coronavirus, Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg told daily VG on Friday.

Solberg is due to address the issue at a news conference scheduled at 1100 GMT.

