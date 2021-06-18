Left Menu

Philippines raises cap on health professionals going abroad

The Philippines, one of the world's biggest sources of nurses, reached its annual cap of 5,000 health worker deployments late last month. Those with contracts as of May 31 can take up overseas employment, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said in a statement.

Reuters | Manila | Updated: 18-06-2021 15:44 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 15:20 IST
Philippines raises cap on health professionals going abroad
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Philippines

The Philippines has increased the number of nurses and healthcare workers allowed to go overseas to 6,500 annually, a senior official said on Friday, amid high demand for its health professionals. The Philippines, one of the world's biggest sources of nurses, reached its annual cap of 5,000 health worker deployments late last month.

Those with contracts as of May 31 can take up overseas employment, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said in a statement. That means another 1,500 nurses and healthcare staff can work abroad, according to the labour ministry. The labour minister on Wednesday said he would seek approval to allow 5,000 more healthcare workers to be deployed abroad, but a nurses' group said there were many more than that hoping to find jobs with better pay abroad.

Health workers under government-to-government labour deals, such as that with the United Kingdom, are exempted from the new cap. Roughly 17,000 Filipino nurses signed overseas work contracts in 2019, but the Philippines put a temporary halt on that in 2020, to shore-up its health sector as coronavirus hospitalisations rose sharply.

Jocelyn Andamo, secretary general of the Filipino Nurses United, said the additional 1,500 was frustrating. "It is very unrealistic compared with the huge need for nurses," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

 Global
2
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet out...

 Global
3
Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

 Israel
4
Health News Roundup: Pfizer's rheumatoid arthritis drug shows benefit in COVID-19 pneumonia; Novartis prostate cancer drug receives U.S. FDA breakthrough designation and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer's rheumatoid arthritis drug shows benefit in COV...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021