Left Menu

Apollo Tyres unveils new corporate identity

Apollo Tyres on Friday said it has unveiled a new corporate identity and vision, setting the path for the next five years.As part of Driving Progress, Together, the company is committed to bringing together a global community and fostering a diverse and inclusive culture, Apollo Tyres said in a statement.The new corporate entity encompasses both the Apollo and Vredestein brands.Our industry is going through a sea change, and with the increasing rate of transformation in key areas of our business, it is time for us to embrace that change.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2021 15:31 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 15:31 IST
Apollo Tyres unveils new corporate identity
  • Country:
  • India

Apollo Tyres on Friday said it has unveiled a new corporate identity and vision, setting the path for the next five years.

As part of 'Driving Progress, Together', the company is committed to bringing together a global community and fostering a diverse and inclusive culture, Apollo Tyres said in a statement.

The new corporate entity encompasses both the Apollo and Vredestein brands.

''Our industry is going through a sea change, and with the increasing rate of transformation in key areas of our business, it is time for us to embrace that change. Our ambition is brought to life in our new identity. A company which has been built on strong foundations relies on the creativity and energy within the organisation to forge ahead,'' Apollo Tyres Vice Chairman and MD Neeraj Kanwar noted.

The five key pillars to realise the company's five year vision are digitalisation, technology, innovation, people, brand and sustainability, the tyre maker said.

The current Apollo Tyres logo will continue as the identity for the product brand -- retaining the strength of the brand equity already established over many years, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

 Global
2
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet out...

 Global
3
Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

 Israel
4
Health News Roundup: Pfizer's rheumatoid arthritis drug shows benefit in COVID-19 pneumonia; Novartis prostate cancer drug receives U.S. FDA breakthrough designation and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer's rheumatoid arthritis drug shows benefit in COV...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021