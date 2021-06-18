Left Menu

Polycab to acquire Silvan Innovation Labs

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-06-2021 15:41 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 15:41 IST
Polycab to acquire Silvan Innovation Labs
  • Country:
  • India

Bengaluru, June 18 (PTI): Polycab India Limited (PIL) has signed an agreement to acquire 100 per cent stake in Bengaluru-based Silvan Innovation Labs Private Limited (Silvan).

The cost of acquisition is around Rs 10.2 crore for shares and around Rs 8 crore as additional funds infusion to discharge certain outstanding liabilities, a PIL statement said on Friday.

Silvan, focused on providing automation offerings for homes, offices, banks, retail outlets and hotels, would operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary of PIL, a manufacturer of wires and cables, it said.

Silvans IoT-based automation products and solutions portfolio includes lighting management system, room automation, temperature control devices, contactless controls, curtain control, and security devices, the statement added.

''This is complemented by its application and cloud platform for value-added services and has integrated capabilities on various third-party cloud platforms such as AWS, Google Cloud, Samsung SmartThings, and IBM Watson,'' it was stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

 Global
2
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet out...

 Global
3
Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

 Israel
4
Health News Roundup: Pfizer's rheumatoid arthritis drug shows benefit in COVID-19 pneumonia; Novartis prostate cancer drug receives U.S. FDA breakthrough designation and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer's rheumatoid arthritis drug shows benefit in COV...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021