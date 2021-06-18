Left Menu

Spain's BBVA opens Bitcoin trading service to clients in Switzerland

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 18-06-2021 15:43 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 15:43 IST
  • Spain

Spain's BBVA on Friday said it had opened a bitcoin trading service to all private banking clients in Switzerland available as of June 21.

The bank said its offer would include bitcoin trading and custody services, with the aim of extending it to other cryptocurrencies though it would not offer advice on these types of investments.

