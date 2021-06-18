Left Menu

Gold climbs Rs 188; silver jumps Rs 173

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2021 15:53 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 15:53 IST
Gold climbs Rs 188; silver jumps Rs 173
  • Country:
  • India

Gold in the national capital on Friday rose Rs 188 to Rs 46,460 per 10 gram reflecting recovery in global precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 46,272 per 10 gram.

Silver also jumped Rs 173 to Rs 67,658 per kilogram from Rs 67,485 per kilogram in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading with gains at USD 1,791 per ounce and silver was marginally higher at USD 26.35 per ounce.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Vice-President (Commodities Research) Navneet Damani said, ''Gold prices traded steady, after a steep fall witnessed in the previous session.'' PTI SUM HRS hrs

