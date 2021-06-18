Left Menu

Aster DM Healthcarae partners with Dr Reddy's to administer Sputnik V vaccine in select locations

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2021 16:01 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 16:01 IST
Aster DM Healthcarae partners with Dr Reddy's to administer Sputnik V vaccine in select locations
Aster DM Healthcare on Friday said it has tied up with Dr Reddy's Laboratories to administer the COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V as part of a limited pilot soft launch.

The Kochi-based healthcare provider would initially inoculate beneficiaries in (Kochi) Kerala and Kolhapur (Maharashtra) as part of the initiative.

''We look forward to building a strong partnership with Dr Reddy's across our network of hospitals to further strengthen our efforts in providing easy access and vaccinating the community,'' Aster DM Healthcare Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Harish Pillai said in a statement.

Aster has trained over a hundred staff at the 14 hospitals to administer the vaccine jab.

“We are pleased to collaborate with Aster DM Healthcare in Kochi and Kolhapur as we scale up our soft pilot launch of the Sputnik V vaccine in India to more cities ahead of its commercial launch. In the upcoming months, we hope to inoculate as many Indians as possible,'' Dr Reddy's CEO – Branded Markets (India & Emerging Markets) MV Ramana noted.

Aster DM Healthcare is one of the largest integrated healthcare service providers operating in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region and an emerging healthcare player in India.

Hyderabad-based Dr Reddy's operates in markets across the globe including, the USA, India, Russia, CIS countries, and Europe.

