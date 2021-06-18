Dr. Elchuri Raja Ranjith Announces Rapid Growth Plan for Siddha Nagarjuna Ayurveda Pharmacy

Hyderabad, Telangana, India (NewsVoir) Dr. Elchuri Raja Ranjith today announced that Siddha Nagarjuna Ayurveda Pharmacy, a renowned quality ayurvedic medicine supplier is on a rapid growth path to meet the growing demand for its medicines during the pandemic. Siddha Nagarjuna Ayurveda Pharmacy is gearing up to spread wings by taking the franchisee route. Carrying on the legacy of Dr. Elchuri Venkat Rao, popularly known as Ayurveda Maharshi, Siddha Nagarjuna Ayurveda Pharmacy medicines are popular for a reason that they are all made inhouse adhering to all quality standards. The best ingredients are sourced at a premium to ensure all medicines meet quality. After evaluating multiple growth concepts, Siddha Nagarjuna Ayurveda Pharmacy opted for the franchise growth model to meet the growing demand from many states across India. Siddha Nagarjuna Ayurveda Pharmacy aims to grow its franchises from 70 to 250 in the next six months. The franchise model is just like the extension of our own teams in the respective regions to ensure proper supply of quality medicines. “We are happy to expand our reach to other states in India for the convenience of our patients. We are confident of building a strong network of franchise partners and make it a win-win situation for our franchise partners, patients and us. We are working towards a better society and are committed to spread our ancient science of Ayurveda across the globe in every possible way,'' said Dr. Elchuri Raja Ranjith, Proprietor of Siddha Nagarjuna Ayurveda Pharmacy, while speaking on the occasion. About Siddha Nagarjuna Ayurvedic Pharmacy Siddha Nagarjuna Ayurveda Pharmacy is a leading Ayurveda medicine store with over 70+ franchises in 3 states. We aim at improving the quality of the life of our patients with quality licenced products. We sell more than 200+ medicines of different kinds. For more information, please visit us on www.andarikiayurvedamonline.in. Image: Dr. Elchuri Raja Rajith PWR PWR

