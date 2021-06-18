German government bond yield falls, Fed in the background

German government bond yields fell on Friday tracking moves in U.S. Treasuries, with analysts expecting the adverse reaction on bond prices of the hawkish tone of the Federal Reserve this week to be short-lived. The U.S. curve flattened after an initial spike in yields on Thursday, as some investors appeared to have been caught flat-footed by the Fed comments. Investors who had been betting on yield curve steepening after the Fed statements scrambled to cover those trades.

U.S. 10-year government bond yield fell 3 basis points to 1.48% in London trade. "Eurozone government market will be in a wait-and-see mode today, with an eye on U.S. Treasury yields," Andrea Ponti, co-head fixed income portfolio management at Kairos Partners, said.

"But after yesterday's bond selloff, the focus is shifting on the ECB ultra-dovish stance, with investor not forecasting any tapering discussion before the fall," he added. Germany's 10-year government bond yield, the bloc's benchmark, was down 2 basis points to -0.21%.

The first bond backing the EU's COVID-19 recovery fund issued on Wednesday continued to outperform the same maturity Bund, with yields falling 5 bps to 0.043%. Unicredit analysts said that "after a turbulent week, we expect the next several days to see a modest increase in U.S. real rates, to which Euro zone government bond yields should remain rather immune."

German producer prices surged 7.2% year-on-year in May and, hence, the strongest pace since autumn 2008, without triggering much price action in the fixed income market. But "pipeline inflation pressure is likely to increase in the next few months to levels which were last seen in the 1970s and 1980s", Unicredit chief German economist Andreas Rees said.

Periphery bond prices continued to underperform core bonds as they have benefited most from the ultra-accommodative monetary policy to avoid the pandemic's adverse economic impact. Italy's 10-year government bond yield was flat at 0.828%.

On the U.S. front, the "capitulation of 10y TIPS break-evens to the lowest level since end-March amid steady real yields is leaving inflation expectations as (Fed chair Jerome) Powell's major victim," Commerzbank analysts said, adding that they seem "misguided in the current situation". According to Deutsche Bank economist George Saravelos, this notable drop in U.S. inflation expectations coupled with a fall in nominal yields "is telling us that the market is taking an extremely pessimistic view on real neutral rates".

"If the Fed decides to go early, the market is saying it won't be able to go very far before inflation and growth hit a speed limit, pushing yield expectations after the initial hike lower," Saravelos said in a research note.

