Rajendra S. Pawar, Founder, NIIT University Chairman and Co-Founder NIIT Group, on the CBSE Class 12th Evaluation Criteria

New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI/BusinessWire India): NIIT University (NU) has been established with a vision to bring about innovation in higher education and learning in emerging areas of the knowledge society. Talking about the CBSE class 12th board assessment, Rajendra Pawar, Chairman and Co-founder NIIT Group and Founder, NIIT University, said, "CBSE has done a commendable job of coming out with the assessment criteria for the 12th standard boards. Given the circumstances, this was not an easy task and questions and apprehensions will remain. Taking the 10th standard scores into account is a good decision, as these exams took place before we were hit by COVID and the students were psychologically and otherwise better paced to be evaluated. In fact, more weightage could have been given to the 10th score."

"More importantly, I feel universities need to step-up and play a greater role in evaluation and assessment of students. It is not fair to assess students based only on their performance in exams and more weightage should be given to one-on-one interactions and overall evaluation. These unprecedented times have also given us an opportunity to re-evaluate are our education models. This would be consistent with the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020. At NIIT University (NU), we have been focusing on overall evaluation of students since our inception a decade back." At NIIT University (NU) students undergo a unique Admissions Interaction Process (AIP) which assesses their potential, aspirations, social sensitivities and many such attributes which cannot be tested easily.

The applicants and their parents interact with the University staff from the comfort of their homes, using digital capabilities implemented over the last 10 years at NU. The University is making it easy for students to reach out, raise their apprehensions and seek the advice and support that they need in these challenging times. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

