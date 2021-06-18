Left Menu

Maruti cuts Eeco ambulance price by Rs 88k as govt reduces GST

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2021 17:33 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 17:10 IST
Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Friday said it has reduced prices of ambulance version of its van Eeco by Rs 88,000 to Rs 6,16,875 (ex-showroom Delhi), in line with the cut in the GST rate on such kind of vehicles.

The GST rate on Eeco ambulance has come down to 12 per cent from the earlier rate of 28 per cent.

''Accordingly, there will be a reduction in the ex-showroom price of Eeco ambulance, and the revised price applicable in Delhi will be Rs 6,16,875,'' MSI said in a regulatory filing.

This change is applicable for vehicles invoiced by the company to dealers as well as vehicles invoiced by dealerships to customers with effect from the date of notification, June 14, it added.

The finance ministry's revenue department on June 14 had notified the lower rates for 18 COVID-related supplies, like hand sanitiser, pulse oximeters, BiPAP machine, testing kits, ambulances and temperature check equipment.

