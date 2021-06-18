Left Menu

IT services firm Sitel Group to buy peer Sykes in $2.2 bln deal

Sykes, which provides outsourcing services to businesses, has customers in sectors including financial services, technology, communications and healthcare industries.

Reuters | Updated: 18-06-2021 17:38 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 17:13 IST
IT services firm Sitel Group to buy peer Sykes in $2.2 bln deal
IT services company Sykes Enterprises Inc said on Friday it has agreed to be acquired by privately owned peer Sitel Group in a deal valued at $2.15 billion.

Sitel Group's offer of $54 per share, represents a premium of 31.2% to Sykes' last close. Sykes, which provides outsourcing services to businesses, has customers in sectors including financial services, technology, communications and healthcare industries.

The transaction, which is not subject to a financing condition, is expected to close in the second half of 2021, Sykes said. While Goldman Sachs & Co served as financial adviser to Sykes, Lazard Freres SAS advised Sitel.

