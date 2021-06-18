Left Menu

Germany's Lufthansa aims to pay back government aid quickly

Lufthansas chief executive said Friday that the company aims to pay back billions of euros in aid provided to help the airline through the coronavirus pandemic before Germanys election in late September.Germanys biggest airline, which also owns carriers including Austrian Airlines and Swiss, received a 9 billion-euro 10.8 billion government rescue package about a year ago.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 18-06-2021 17:40 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 17:15 IST
Germany's Lufthansa aims to pay back government aid quickly
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

Lufthansa's chief executive said Friday that the company aims to pay back billions of euros in aid provided to help the airline through the coronavirus pandemic before Germany's election in late September.

Germany's biggest airline, which also owns carriers including Austrian Airlines and Swiss, received a 9 billion-euro ($10.8 billion) government rescue package about a year ago. The German government took a 20% stake in the company. "We were one of the first companies that was rescued by the German government," Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr said Friday at an aviation conference just outside Berlin, news agency dpa reported. "We also want to be one of the first companies that pays back the rescue money — hopefully, before the parliamentary election,"Spohr added. "We are on it." The German election is scheduled for Sept. 26, and will determine who succeeds Chancellor Angela Merkel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

 Global
2
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet out...

 Global
3
Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

 Israel
4
Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

 Austria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021