Left Menu

Srei Equipment Fin gets Rs 2,200 cr investment interest from Singapore's Makara Capital

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2021 17:26 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 17:26 IST
Srei Equipment Fin gets Rs 2,200 cr investment interest from Singapore's Makara Capital
  • Country:
  • India

Srei Equipment Finance on Friday said Singapore-based Makara Capital Partners Pte Ltd has shown interest to invest up to Rs 2,200 crore by picking up equity and other securities in the company.

The company, a fully-owned subsidiary of Kolkata-based Srei Infrastructure Finance, is looking to raise money, mainly after the coronavirus-induced economic downturn impacted its financials.

''This is to inform that the Strategic Coordination Committee has received a term sheet from Makara Capital Partners Pte Ltd (Makara), Singapore indicating interest for the investment of an aggregate amount of Rs 2,200 crore by way of subscription to equity shares and other securities of the company,'' Srei Equipment Finance said in a regulatory filing through Srei Infrastructure Finance.

The committee, chaired by an independent director, will evaluate the said offer and make the recommendation to the board, it added.

However, the company did not disclose that how much equity Makara wants to pick up in the firm.

In April this year, Srei Equipment Finance had informed about getting the expression of interest (EOI) of up to USD 250 million (Rs 1,856.41 crore as per June 18, 2021, conversion rate) capital infusion from US-based Arena Investors LP and Singapore's Makara Capital Partners.

Notably, the monetary interest evinced by Makara in Srei Equipment Finance exceeds the interest shown by both Makara and Arena in April. The company's Strategic Coordination Committee (SCC) is chaired by independent director Malay Mukherjee.

Mukherjee has been tasked to coordinate, negotiate and conclude discussions with the PE investors to bring the capital into the business and advise the management.

Besides, Ernst & Young (EY) has been roped in to advise the committee on the proposed fundraising exercise, which is being carried out in parallel to the company's debt realignment plan.

Srei Equipment Finance (SEFL), an unlisted entity, provides financing for construction and mining equipment. Shares of Srei Infra closed 9.94 per cent higher at Rs 14.49 apiece on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

 Global
2
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet out...

 Global
3
Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

 Israel
4
Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

 Austria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021