Vi builds telecom tower for online education of children in village

Kozhikode June 18 (PTI): In an effort to help children from nearby Parapatta village facing connectivity issues, Vodafone Idea (Vi) has set up a telecom tower to facilitate their online education during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The students had recently requested for mobile data connectivity to enable online classes as their village was not served by any telecom service provider.

Vi, Kerala's largest and fastest 4G telecom network provider, got the permission for setting up a telecom tower at the village thereby becoming the first to serve this area said a press release from the company.

A Vi team in the State was moved by the video of a young girl speaking on behalf of around 150 students of the village in Kodenchery Grama Panchayat in Kozhikode district seeking intervention of local authorities to help facilitate network connectivity to enable online classes for the local children.

The Vi telecom site that went live on Thursday was commissioned by Kodenchery Grama Panchayat president Alex Thomas in the presence of several young students from the village.

S Murli, Cluster Business Head, Kerala and Tamil Nadu, Vodafone Idea Limited, said, As Keralas largest and fastest 4G telecom service provider serving over 1.6 crore customers across the State, Vi is committed to provide the finest voice and data services to its customers.

