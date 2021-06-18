Left Menu

One killed as dumper plunges into gorge in J&K's Ramban

PTI | Banihal/Jammu | Updated: 18-06-2021 17:55 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 17:34 IST
One killed as dumper plunges into gorge in J&K's Ramban
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 35-year-old man was killed on Friday when a dumper driven by him skidded off the road and plunged into a 400-foot-deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, police said.

Reyaz Ahmad Lohar was unloading muck when he lost control over the vehicle, which fell into the gorge at Chamalwas, near Banihal, along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, a police official said.

He said Lohar, a local resident, was working for a contractor engaged by a construction company to dump muck from a section of the ongoing highway-widening project.

The rescuers rushed to the scene of the accident and evacuated Lohar to the Banihal sub-district hospital, where he was declared brought dead by the doctors, the official said, adding that the body of the deceased was handed over to his family for the last rites after the completion of legal formalities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

 Global
2
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet out...

 Global
3
Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

 Israel
4
Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

 Austria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021