US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures slide as Fed's Bullard says inflation stronger than expected

Reuters | Updated: 18-06-2021 18:15 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 17:54 IST
U.S. stock index futures fell sharply on Friday after Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard said inflation was stronger than anticipated and that it would take the Fed several meetings to figure out how to pare back stimulus.

At 8:20 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 276 points, or 0.82%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 27.75 points, or 0.66%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 70.5 points, or 0.5%.

