Left Menu

Reliance Jio adds over 79 lakh mobile subscribers in March: TRAI data

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2021 18:33 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 18:13 IST
Reliance Jio adds over 79 lakh mobile subscribers in March: TRAI data
Jio is India's largest broadband player with 54.5 pc market share. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's largest telecom operator Reliance Jio gained over 79 lakh, mobile users, in March, surpassing the combined net adds by rivals Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea during the month, according to data released by TRAI on Friday.

While Bharti Airtel added 40.5 lakh, wireless users, Vodafone Idea gained 10.8 lakh customers during March (as compared to the previous month).

Reliance Jio added 79.18 lakh, wireless subscribers, in March, taking its customer base to about 42.29 crore.

Airtel's user base swelled to 35.23 crore as of March 2021.

Notably, Vodafone Idea added 10.8 lakh subscribers in March, as its customer base jumped to 28.37 crore.

According to the monthly subscriber data by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), the total number of telephone subscribers in India increased to 120.1 crore at the end of March 2021, a monthly growth rate of 1.12 per cent.

''The monthly growth rates of urban and rural telephone subscription were 0.92 per cent and 1.37 per cent respectively during the month of March-21,'' TRAI said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

 Global
2
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet out...

 Global
3
Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

 Israel
4
Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

 Austria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021