Couple returning home after marriage injured in road accident in UP

A newly-wed couple and their two relatives were critically injured in a road accident when they were returning home after marriage early Friday morning in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh, police said.

According to the police, their vehicle rammed into a stationary truck on Canal Road near Khatoli town.

The couple -- Ankit and Rita -- and their relatives were admitted to a hospital in critical condition, they said.

The accident took place when they were returning home after their marriage in neighbouring Meerut district, the police said.

