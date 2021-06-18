Left Menu

Revolt Motor closes booking of RV 400

RattanIndia-backed Revolt Motor closed booking of its flagship model RV 400 within two hours of resuming it on Friday, citing an 'electrifying’ response. Revolt, which reduced the price of RV 400 by a steep Rs 28,201 on Thursday, also said it would start deliveries of the already-booked bikes from September onwards. Revolt comes in two variants -- RV 300 and RV 400 -- having a range of 150 km on a single charge with a top speed of 100 km/hour and a full battery charge time of four hours. “RattanIndia-Revolt got an electrifying response on the reopening of bookings of RV400 earlier Friday. The demand for their flagship model went over the roof, leading the company to shut down bookings in less than 2 hours of them going live on their website,” Revolt said in a statement. The company said it sold RV400 units worth Rs 50 crore in Friday's flash sale.

Revolt had earlier closed the bookings on May 6 but decided to reopen from 12 pm onwards on Friday. “There has always been a huge demand for RV400, and today's response from buyers from the six operational cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad, who had been waiting eagerly to book their Revolt motorcycle was no different,” the company stated. The deliveries of the booked motorcycles will start from September, it said, adding the company will also reopen the bookings of the RV400 soon.

With a reduction in the price of e-bike after the revision in the FAME II incentive and the Delhi government incentive on EVs, the bike is currently priced at less than Rs 1-lakh in the national capital, Revolt Motor said.

The company said it is also looking to expand the distributor and service network across 35 cities in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

