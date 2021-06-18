Left Menu

Krishna Institute IPO subscribed 3.86 times on last day of subscription

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2021 19:38 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 19:38 IST
Krishna Institute IPO subscribed 3.86 times on last day of subscription
  • Country:
  • India

The initial public offer of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Limited was subscribed 3.86 times on the last day of subscription on Friday.

The IPO received bids for 5,56,55,046 shares as against 1,44,13,073 shares on offer, as per NSE data.

The portion meant for Qualified Institutional Buyers(QIBs) was subscribed 5.26 times, non-institutional investors 1.89 times, and retail individual investors(RIIs) 2.89 times.

The initial public offer (IPO) comprised a fresh issue of up to Rs 200 crore and an offer for sale of up to 2,35,60,538 equity shares.

The price range for the offer was at Rs 815-825 per share.

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd on Tuesday raised over Rs 955 crore from anchor investors.

The equity shares of the company are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE. Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) is one of the largest corporate healthcare groups in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in terms of the number of patients treated and treatments offered.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Axis Capital, Credit Suisse Securities (India), and IIFL Securities were the managers of the offer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

 Global
2
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet out...

 Global
3
Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

 Israel
4
Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

 Austria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021