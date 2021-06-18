Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1930 hours: DEL52 BIZ-GOVT-BLACK FUNGUS Active black fungus cases at 27,142; govt ready to boost availability of Amphotericin B if needed New Delhi:India has 27,142 active cases of Mucormycosis, also known as black fungus, and if the number rises, the country is prepared to increase the availability of Amphotericin B and other drugs used in the treatment of the disease, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Friday.

DEL49 BIZ-LD STOCKS Sensex, Nifty end flat; RIL, HDFC twins come to rescue Mumbai: The BSE Sensex staged a smart recovery to end in the positive terrain after diving over 722 points during the session on Friday, as heavyweights Reliance and HDFC duo saved the day for the benchmark.

DEL51 BIZ-LD RUPEE Rupee snaps 8-day losing streak; rises 22 paise to 73.86/USD Mumbai: The rupee on Friday broke its eight-session losing streak to end 22 paise higher at 73.86 against the US dollar, taking cues from stronger Asian currencies and lower crude oil prices.

DEL25 BIZ-PETROL-PRICE-HIKE Petrol crosses Rs 100 in Bengaluru - 3rd metro after Mumbai and Hyderabad New Delhi: Bengaluru on Friday became the third metro city in the country to see petrol price cross Rs 100 per litre mark after fuel prices were raised yet again.

DCM50 BIZ-RBI-MPC MINUTES Support from all sides needed to nurture economic recovery hit by 2nd wave of COVID: RBI Guv Mumbai: Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das has pitched for policy support from all sides -- fiscal, monetary and sectoral -- to nurture recovery of the economy hit by the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. DCM47 AVI-AIR INDIA-ASSETS Air India to sell real estate assets; may garner up to Rs 300 cr Mumbai: Disinvestment-bound Air India is looking to raise Rs 200 to 300 crore by selling commercial and residential real estate assets in different parts of the country.

DCM40 BIZ-RETAIL INFLATION-WORKERS Retail inflation for farm, rural workers up in May New Delhi: Retail inflation for farm and rural workers rose to 2.94 per cent and 3.12 per cent, respectively, in May as certain food items turned costlier.

DCM34 BIZ-NSEL-BROKERS SUMMONS EOW-Mumbai summons directors of top commodity brokerage firms in NSEL case New Delhi: Stepping up its probe in the NSEL case, the Economic Offences Wing of Mumbai Police has served summons to directors of nearly 100 commodity brokerage firms, including some marquee names, who are alleged to have indulged in large-scale irregularities and suspected forgery with their trading clients, officials said on Friday.

DCM27 BIZ-RBI-PMC RBI allows Centrum to set up small finance bank, paves way for takeover of PMC Bank Mumbai: Paving the way for takeover of crisis-ridden Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank (PMC), the Reserve Bank of India on Friday granted in-principle approval to the Centrum Financial Services to set up a small finance bank.

DCM23 BIZ-GST-ANGANWADI Supply of food to pre-schools, anganwadis, mid-day meals exempt from GST New Delhi: Supplying food to schools under mid-day meal scheme, pre-schools and anganwadis is exempt from GST, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has said.

DEL34 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE Gold climbs Rs 188; silver jumps Rs 173 New Delhi: Gold in the national capital on Friday rose Rs 188 to Rs 46,460 per 10 gram reflecting recovery in global precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

