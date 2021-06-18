Ca Rover Holdings sells SBI Cards and Payment Services' shares worth over Rs 1,061 cr

Ca Rover Holdings on Friday sold shares of SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd worth over Rs 1,061 cr, though an open market transactions.

As per the BSE bulk deal data on the BSE, 1.05 crore scrips were offloaded by Ca Rover Holdings.

The total deal value stood at Rs 1,061.15 crore.

Ca Rover Holdings is a public shareholder of SBI Cards and Payment Services, and held 11.61 per cent stake in the firm, according to shareholding data for the March 2021 quarter.

SBI Cards and Payment Services' shares ended at Rs 1,005.7 on the BSE, lower 4.3 per cent over the previous close.

