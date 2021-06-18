Left Menu

India's mineral production up 37% in April

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2021 20:08 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 20:08 IST
India's mineral production up 37% in April
  • Country:
  • India

India's mineral production rose by 37.1 per cent in April 2021 over the same month a year ago, according to the mines ministry.

The index of mineral production of mining and quarrying sector for the month stood at 108.0, which was 37.1 per cent higher from the the level in April 2020, the ministry said in a statement.

The production level of important minerals in April 2021 includes, coal 516 lakh tonnes, lignite 31 lakh tonnes, natural gas (utilised) 2,583 million cubic metre, petroleum (crude) 25 lakh tonnes, bauxite 16.61 lakh tonnes, chromite 6.36 lakh tonnes and gold 120 kg.

The production of most of the important minerals showing positive growth during April 2021 over the same month a year ago includes, coal, lignite, natural gas (utilised), bauxite, chromite, copper concentrate, gold, iron ore, lead concentrate, manganese ore, zinc concentrate, limestone and phosphorite.

The production of petroleum (crude) indicated a negative growth, it said.

''For the period under review, it is, however, noted that due to full lockdown in April 2020, the comparison is not indicative,'' the mines ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

 Global
2
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet out...

 Global
3
Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

 Israel
4
Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

 Austria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021