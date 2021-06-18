Hinduja Global Solutions Mar qtr net zooms to Rs 130 cr

Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS), the BPO arm of the diversified Hinduja Group, saw its consolidated net profit almost triple to Rs 130.3 crore in the March 2021 quarter.

The company had registered a net profit of Rs 44.8 crore in January-March 2020, HGS said in a regulatory filing.

HGS' revenue from operations grew 21.6 per cent to Rs 1,563.5 crore in the quarter under review, as against Rs 1,285.7 crore in the year-ago period.

For the full year 2020-21, HGS' net profit was up by 63.4 per cent to Rs 336 crore, while revenue from operations grew 12.1 per cent to Rs 5,588.9 crore as compared to the previous fiscal. ''It's been a fantastic performance on many parameters. On a like-to-like basis, HGS registered double-digit growth in revenue, EBIDTA and PAT for FY2021. Our PAT has been the highest-ever for both Q4 and full-year of FY2021,'' HGS Executive Director and Global CEO Partha DeSarkar said. He added that the company's strategy in FY2021 was simple -- shift staff to primarily work from home, create a strong momentum in client wins (new and existing), add big wins in core verticals like Healthcare and Public Sector and sell more digital services.

''This has helped us achieve significant growth in the business and improve profitability,'' he added. Additionally, adoption of cloud telephony has helped the company scale its business rapidly, without having to spend on capex for brick and mortar expansion, DeSarkar noted.

''Looking ahead, we expect to build on this momentum and are investing in aggressive growth in FY2022,'' he added. The company has announced a final dividend of Rs 22 per share, including special dividend of Rs 15 per share. Total dividend for the financial year FY2021 stood at Rs 40 per share, including the special dividend. As of March 31, 2021, the company's net cash stood at Rs 136.5 crore. HGS added 48 new logos across verticals for core BPM services (including 37 for digital services engagements) and 22 for HRO/Payroll Processing, the filing said. HGS had 254 core business process management (BPM) clients and 708 HRO/Payroll processing clients, as on March 31, 2021. The company, which had 56 global delivery centres across seven countries at the end of March 2021, had 39,889 employees at the end of the said period.

