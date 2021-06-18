Left Menu

Surprised that steel minister chose not to address questions over dismantling SAIL's RMD: Amit Mitra

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 18-06-2021 21:30 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 21:30 IST
Surprised that steel minister chose not to address questions over dismantling SAIL's RMD: Amit Mitra
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra on Friday said he was surprised that Union Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan ''chose not to address'' major questions over the dismantling of the Raw Materials Division of SAIL in Kolkata.

Mitra had on Wednesday requested Pradhan to intervene and stop dismantling of Steel Authority of India Ltd's RMD, saying it would result in job losses amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In response, the steel minister had said there are no plans to terminate any employee of state-owned SAIL or reduce its headcount.

''I once again urge you to stop the dismantling of the RMD and keep its headquarters in Kolkata,'' Mitra said in another letter to Pradhan on Friday.

He also said since the BJP-led government came to power at the Centre, ''there is an ominous pattern of removing the headquarters of PSU from Kolkata, which has been here for half a century and even a century''.

Citing examples, he said Hindustan Steelworks Construction shifted from the metropolis to Delhi in 2017, and SBI relocated its central accounts hub to Mumbai in 2018.

He added that mining major Coal India shifted its subsidiary offices along with respective marketing and sales offices of the subsidiaries to places like Dhanbad, Bilaspur and Sambalpur in 2020.

In the letter, Mitra also said there is ''deep apprehension'' that headquarters of Damodar Valley Corporation and National Insurance Company would be moved out of Kolkata, too.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

 Global
2
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet out...

 Global
3
Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

 Israel
4
Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

 Austria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021