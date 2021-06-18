Left Menu

Ensure uninterrupted tenure for officers probing graft complaints from Lokpal: CVC to depts, banks

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2021 21:44 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 21:44 IST
The Central Vigilance Commission on Friday asked all chief vigilance officers (CVOs) of central government organisations and public sector banks to ensure uninterrupted tenure of minimum four months for officers conducting preliminary enquiry into graft complaints received from the Lokpal.

The CVOs act as distant arm of the Commission in a government organisation.

According to provisions contained under Section 20 (1) (b) of the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act, 2013, complaints in respect of public servants belonging to Groups A, B, C or D are referred by Lokpal to the Central Vigilance Commission for preliminary inquiry, it said in an order.

The Commission forwards such references to the chief vigilance officers concerned for preliminary inquiry and report, the anti-corruption watchdog said.

''The Commission has directed that the Chief Vigilance Officers should ensure that the investigating officer, who is entrusted with preliminary inquiry of any Lokpal referred complaint, in uninterrupted tenure of minimum of 04 months in vigilance units/organisation concerned in order to ensure continuity and timely completion of such complaints,” it said.

As many as 14 corruption complaints are pending with the Chief Vigilance Commissioner for conducting preliminary enquiry against Group A and B public servants, according to the latest Lokpal data.

