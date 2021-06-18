Left Menu

Russia set to resume flight to Turkey from June 22

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 18-06-2021 22:03 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 22:02 IST
Russia set to resume flight to Turkey from June 22
Russia believes it is expedient to resume flights to Turkey, a popular tourist destination, starting from June 22, thanks to improved anti-COVID measures in the country, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said on Friday.

She also said Russia has decided to resume flights to some other countries, including the United States and Belgium.

