Insecticides India posts Q4 profit of Rs 21.78 cr

Insecticides India Ltd on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 21.78 crore for the quarter ended March. Total income rose to Rs 257.73 crore in the fourth quarter of 2020-21 from Rs 237.75 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2021 22:08 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 22:08 IST
Insecticides India Ltd on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 21.78 crore for the quarter ended March. The company had posted a net loss of Rs 7.11 crore in the year-ago period. Total income rose to Rs 257.73 crore in the fourth quarter of 2020-21 from Rs 237.75 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. For the full 2020-21 fiscal, net profit rose to Rs 93.90 crore from Rs 86.91 crore in the previous year. Total income increased to Rs 1,427.95 crore in FY21 from Rs 1,365.78 crore in 2019-20. Insecticides India Ltd has formulation facilities in Chopanki (Rajasthan), Samba, Udhampur (Jammu & Kashmir) and Dahej (Gujarat). It also has technical synthesis plants at Chopanki and Dahej to manufacture technical grade chemicals.

