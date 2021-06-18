MSME edtech startup MSMEx on Friday said it has raised USD 1 million (about Rs 7.4 crore) in pre-series A funding, co-led by Razorpay and TNF Investments. MSMEx will use the fund to develop new intuitive technologies and scale its operations to serve more users, a statement said.

Founded in 2019, MSMEx had earlier raised funding from a clutch of angel investors, including Badri Pillapakkam (Partner at Omidyar Network), Krishna Kumar (Founder of SimpliLearn) and Manoj Sharma (CTO of Cleartrip), among others.

''Only 0.5 per cent of micro-businesses are able to scale up and graduate to the next level in India, while the comparative figures for China and the USA are at 25 per cent and 45 per cent, respectively.

“Not every micro-business owner gets access to world-class business education or mentors and advisors, as 90 per cent of them are located outside metro cities,'' Amit Kumar, co-founder and CEO of MSMEx, said.

MSMEx offers live business sessions for micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) owners and also connects them with curated business experts for online interactions and handholding support. **** * Cyient sets sustainability goals for 2025 IT firm Cyient on Friday said it has pledged to become a carbon and water neutral business by 2025 as part of its sustainability goals.

''By adopting the framework, Cyient ensures that the Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) aspects are strengthened across the value chain with strong leadership commitment, collaborative partnership, and an empowered ecosystem enabling long-term sustainable value generation,'' a statement said.

Unveiling of the Sustainability Report 2020-21, Cyient Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Krishna Bodanapu said stakeholders across the spectrum are demanding and valuing sustainability as an imperative. ''We believe our new framework will empower us to become the most sustainable engineering and manufacturing organisation. With our goals, we envisage adopting a path where we create shared and sustainable long-term value for all our stakeholders'', he added.

**** *PhonePe launches Auto Top-Up feature for wallets Fintech major PhonePe on Friday launched a 'Wallet Auto Top-up' feature using UPI e-mandates for its customers. This feature allows customers to set up a UPI e-mandate once, after which PhonePe will automatically top-up the user's wallet balance when it falls below a minimum level. ''E-mandates are a huge step forward for UPI and will help leapfrog payments to the next level opening up a large number of use cases across businesses.

“We are testing this feature end-to-end with the Wallet Auto Top-up launch for PhonePe customers and also working to make this available to merchants, payment aggregators and other apps in the coming weeks,'' it added.

