Boeing's 737 MAX 10 takes off on first flight

Boeing Co's 737 MAX 10, the largest member of its best-selling single-aisle airplane family, took off on its maiden flight on Friday from a Seattle-area airport, according to a Reuters witness.

The plane departed at 10:07 a.m. PDT from the Renton Municipal airport near Seattle, presaging months of testing and safety certification work before it is expected to enter service in 2023.

Advertisement

Also Read: Dead 'murder hornet' near Seattle is 1st found in US in 2021

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)