Left Menu

Boeing's newest version of the 737 Max makes first flight

Boeings newest version of the 737 Max jetliner made its first test flight Friday, taking off near Seattle for an expected two-hour trip that the company hopes will signal improving fortunes for its most important plane.The Max 10 is a slightly larger version of Max jets that are already flying.

PTI | Seattle | Updated: 19-06-2021 00:08 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 23:51 IST
Boeing's newest version of the 737 Max makes first flight
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Boeing's newest version of the 737 Max jetliner made its first test flight Friday, taking off near Seattle for an expected two-hour trip that the company hopes will signal improving fortunes for its most important plane.

The Max 10 is a slightly larger version of Max jets that are already flying. It is designed to seat up to 230 passengers and compete with the A321neo from European rival Airbus. Chicago-based Boeing expects to begin delivering Max 10s to airlines in 2023. Max jets get better fuel mileage than previous versions of Boeing's venerable 737. Airlines began using the plane in 2017, but Max 8 and Max 9 planes were grounded worldwide for nearly two years after crashes in October 2018 and March 2019 killed a total of 346 people. U.S. regulators cleared the way for Max jets to resume flying late last year after Boeing made changes, including overhauling flight-control software that played a role in the crashes. This spring, about 100 new Max jets were idled for several weeks because of an unrelated problem with electrical grounding of cockpit instruments.

The grounding of Max jets and reduced demand for planes because of the pandemic pushed Boeing Co. to an $8.4 billion loss last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

 Austria
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003690 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003690 update with tons of fixes

 Global
3
Surprising spider hair discovery may inspire stronger adhesives: Study

Surprising spider hair discovery may inspire stronger adhesives: Study

 United States
4
Now you can personalize Series X controllers with Xbox Design Lab

Now you can personalize Series X controllers with Xbox Design Lab

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021