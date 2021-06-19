Global agreement reached at ILO meet on action for Covid-19 recovery

Delegates from 181 countries representing governments, workers and employers at the International Labour Conference (ILC) have adopted unanimously a global call to action for a human-centred Covid-19 recovery that prioritises creation of decent jobs for all and addresses inequalities caused by the crisis. It outlines a comprehensive agenda and commits countries to ensuring that their economic and social recovery from the crisis is "fully inclusive, sustainable and resilient." The agreement includes two sets of agreed actions.

The first covers measures to be taken by national governments and their employer along with trade union social partners to achieve a job-rich recovery that substantially strengthens worker and social protections and supports sustainable enterprises. A second set of actions covers international cooperation and the role of multilateral institutions, including the International Labour Organisation (ILO), with the aim of increasing the level and coherence of their support for national 'human-centred' pandemic recovery strategies.

It calls on the ILO -- with its mandate for social justice and decent work -- to play a leadership role and use all means of action to support the design and implementation of recovery strategies that leave no one behind, including by reinforcing cooperation with other institutions of the multilateral system. "Creating a recovery that is inclusive, sustainable and resilient must become a top priority for public policy," said ILO Director General Guy Ryder.

"This resolution provides a clear and comprehensive way forward that will enable countries to convert the moral and political aspiration of leaving no one behind into concrete action." Delegates also attended a two-day World of Work Summit on Friday which heard video messages from key world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, South Korean President Moon Jae-in, Portuguese Prime Minister Antnio Costa and Pope Francis. (ANI)

