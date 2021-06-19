KOLKATA BULLION CLOSING
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 19-06-2021 15:12 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 15:02 IST
- Country:
- India
SILVER RDY(BAR) : 68,600.00 (70,650.00) PER KG.
SILVER RDY(PORTION) : 68,700.00 (70,750.00) PER KG.
Advertisement
GOLD(24-CARAT)RDY : 47,550.00 (48,000.00) PER 10 GMS.
GOLD(22-CARAT)RDY : 45,100.00 (45,550.00) PER 10 GMS.
HALLMARKED GOLD(22-CT) : 45,800.00 (46,250.00) PER 10 GMS.
----
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- SAM SAM
Advertisement