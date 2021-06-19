KOLKATA BULLION CLOSING

SILVER RDY(BAR) : 68,600.00 (70,650.00) PER KG.

SILVER RDY(PORTION) : 68,700.00 (70,750.00) PER KG.

GOLD(24-CARAT)RDY : 47,550.00 (48,000.00) PER 10 GMS.

GOLD(22-CARAT)RDY : 45,100.00 (45,550.00) PER 10 GMS.

HALLMARKED GOLD(22-CT) : 45,800.00 (46,250.00) PER 10 GMS.

