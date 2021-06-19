Achieve your health goals with walnuts, this International Yoga Day

With the world trying its hands at yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day, it is only natural that you are motivated to go for a session (or two) of this ancient form of exercise. Or maybe, you are already into your nth session of yoga. No matter which group you fit into here's some crucial information that you need to know: exercise and a nutritious diet go hand in hand for a healthy body. When and what you eat plays a role in how you feel when you exercise, whether it's yoga or any other form of exercise. And you can't just practice one of the two and think you'll be able to achieve your health goals.

Food provides energy for working out, and hence, making small but impactful changes - basically, nutrient-rich foods - in your daily diet is important for overall health. Rich in essential nutrients, walnuts are a good way to start, says Naaznin Husein, renowned Nutritionist, Yoga Consultant, and Founder of Freedom Wellness Management, as she stresses the need to make informed food choices. "Walnuts are an effective superfood that boasts several beneficial nutrients to support heart, brain, and gut health. It is advised to consume at least seven walnuts (12-14 halves/28g) which equals a handful. A handful of walnuts contain 4g protein, 2g fiber, and 2.5g plant-based omega-3 ALA," adds the expert.

Walnuts contain good fats (13g/28g polyunsaturated fat and 2.5g/28g monounsaturated fat) that are an important part of a healthy diet. Although walnuts contain dietary fat, they won't necessarily make you gain body fat. "There is no negative effect of walnuts on body weight and body composition. On the contrary, walnuts may play an important role in achieving ideal body weight when consumed as part of a healthy diet. The omega-3 and other essential nutrients present in walnuts help suppress hunger and make you feel satiated for a longer period, and these appetite-control powers help promote weight management," Husein informs us. These wonder nuts help maintain optimal immune function and good health, which is key amid the COVID-19 pandemic that we're facing. And hence, even the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI)'s Eating Right During COVID-19 guidelines have listed walnuts for their immunity-boosting benefits.1

Weight management and immunity aside, eating nutritious foods such as walnuts accompanied by regular exercise can also boost your energy levels and may help a person feel much better mentally, physically, and emotionally. So, this International Yoga Day onwards, fuel your health goals with this enriching combination of walnuts and yoga.

