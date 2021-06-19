Left Menu

TN ranks 2nd after AP in new job creation under IBPS scheme

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 19-06-2021 15:52 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 15:52 IST
Chennai, June 19 (PTI): The India Business Process Outsourcing Promotion Scheme (IBPS) launched by the Centre has facilitated expansion of several IT and BPO companies in tier-II and III cities across the country and Tamil Nadu has become the second State in new job generation, the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) said on Saturday.

Under the IBPS Scheme, Andhra Pradesh is the highest in employment generation by creating 12,234 new jobs followed by Tamil Nadu at 9,401 while remaining was spread across Punjab, Odisha, Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Bihar, an official press release said.

STPI, an autonomous body under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, is the executing agency for India BPO Promotion Scheme.

''In recent years, IBPS has generated direct employment for more than 40,000 people residing in tier-II and III cities, out of which about 38 per cent are women. The units have reported more than 3,000 additional employment generation in the last year,'' the release said.

''The BPO Promotion Schemes have received an overwhelming response from the BPO industry. Currently, 252 BPO/ITeS units are operational on 47,043 seats under the scheme,'' said STPI, director general, Omkar Rai.

Noting that the Indian BPO and ITES sector grew and was centered around a few metropolitan cities, Rai said it forced many youth from other locations to migrate to metro cities for jobs.

''The scheme has helped thousands of local youths get employment at their native places and also helped in attracting investments in the regions. It has led to the establishment of BPOs in cities untouched by BPO/ITES sectors such as Baitalpur, Mayiladuthurai, Bhimavaram, Majuli,'' he said. On the impact of COVID-19 pandemic, he said the Centre introduced new simplified other service provider (OSP) guidelines which was aimed for the BPO and ITES to reduce the compliance burden and facilitate 'work from home' culture.

The new guidelines provided the much-needed impetus to the BPO sector and are helping the industry sail through the pandemic.

Several timely relaxations were introduced to sustain the operations of BPO companies during the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

