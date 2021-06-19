Synchrony India Ranked Number 5 Among India's 100 Best Companies to Work for 2021

Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) a premier consumer financial services company that made ''caring for others'' its first core value when it became a public company seven years ago, today announced it has been listed among India's 100 Best Companies to Work for 2021 by the Great Place to Work®️ Institute. Ranking number 5 on the 100 Best Companies to Work for in India, up from number 27 in 2020, Synchrony has earned the coveted recognition for four consecutive years. This recognition further highlights Synchrony's efforts to create an environment that is caring, inclusive, collaborative, and innovative despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Synchrony embraces a culture of caring and is committed to supporting its employees, partners, customers, and communities. In the face of the unprecedented pandemic, the company prioritized the health, safety, and wellness of employees, and quickly moved its workforce home. The company provided employees with assistance for the set-up of ergonomic office space at home along with a comprehensive benefits program. Synchrony also helped employees balance the new demands of work and life and stay motivated and focused through virtual engagement programs and activities.

''At Synchrony, our employees are our greatest asset and we are committed to supporting their wellbeing and success,'' said Andy Ponneri, Senior Vice President and Business Leader, Synchrony India. ''Being recognized as a Great Place to Work, especially in this challenging year, further demonstrates our commitment to being a company that puts people first and maintains a high-trust culture with a positive and empowering working environment.'' Recognizing employees' continued desire to help others, Synchrony also launched its Gear Up Campaign, which leveraged employee, partner, and cardholder networks to make and distribute protective gear such as masks and face shields. Synchrony's Diversity Networks further promote an inclusive culture that celebrates individuality and fosters collaboration. In Hyderabad, the company has more than 120 people with disabilities and more than 42% women employees. Synchrony is a company made up of people with different perspectives and unique ambitions that share strong values, a common purpose, and a bold commitment to doing the right thing. About Synchrony: Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) is a premier consumer financial services company. We deliver a wide range of specialized financing programs, as well as innovative consumer banking products, across key industries including digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health and pet. Synchrony enables our partners to grow sales and loyalty with consumers. We are one of the largest issuers of private label credit cards in the United States; we also offer co-branded products, installment loans and consumer financing products for small- and medium-sized businesses, as well as healthcare providers.

Synchrony is changing what's possible through our digital capabilities, deep industry expertise, actionable data insights, frictionless customer experience and customized financing solutions.

