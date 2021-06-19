Left Menu

Synchrony India Ranked Number 5 Among India's 100 Best Companies to Work for 2021

HYDERABAD, India, June 19, 2021 PRNewswire -- Synchrony NYSE SYF a premier consumer financial services company that made caring for others its first core value when it became a public company seven years ago, today announced it has been listed among Indias 100 Best Companies to Work for 2021 by the Great Place to Work Institute.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 19-06-2021 18:24 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 18:22 IST
Synchrony India Ranked Number 5 Among India's 100 Best Companies to Work for 2021
Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) a premier consumer financial services company that made ''caring for others'' its first core value when it became a public company seven years ago, today announced it has been listed among India's 100 Best Companies to Work for 2021 by the Great Place to Work®️ Institute. Ranking number 5 on the 100 Best Companies to Work for in India, up from number 27 in 2020, Synchrony has earned the coveted recognition for four consecutive years. This recognition further highlights Synchrony's efforts to create an environment that is caring, inclusive, collaborative, and innovative despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Synchrony embraces a culture of caring and is committed to supporting its employees, partners, customers, and communities. In the face of the unprecedented pandemic, the company prioritized the health, safety, and wellness of employees, and quickly moved its workforce home. The company provided employees with assistance for the set-up of ergonomic office space at home along with a comprehensive benefits program. Synchrony also helped employees balance the new demands of work and life and stay motivated and focused through virtual engagement programs and activities.

''At Synchrony, our employees are our greatest asset and we are committed to supporting their wellbeing and success,'' said Andy Ponneri, Senior Vice President and Business Leader, Synchrony India. ''Being recognized as a Great Place to Work, especially in this challenging year, further demonstrates our commitment to being a company that puts people first and maintains a high-trust culture with a positive and empowering working environment.'' Recognizing employees' continued desire to help others, Synchrony also launched its Gear Up Campaign, which leveraged employee, partner, and cardholder networks to make and distribute protective gear such as masks and face shields. Synchrony's Diversity Networks further promote an inclusive culture that celebrates individuality and fosters collaboration. In Hyderabad, the company has more than 120 people with disabilities and more than 42% women employees. Synchrony is a company made up of people with different perspectives and unique ambitions that share strong values, a common purpose, and a bold commitment to doing the right thing. About Synchrony: Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) is a premier consumer financial services company. We deliver a wide range of specialized financing programs, as well as innovative consumer banking products, across key industries including digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health and pet. Synchrony enables our partners to grow sales and loyalty with consumers. We are one of the largest issuers of private label credit cards in the United States; we also offer co-branded products, installment loans and consumer financing products for small- and medium-sized businesses, as well as healthcare providers.

Synchrony is changing what's possible through our digital capabilities, deep industry expertise, actionable data insights, frictionless customer experience and customized financing solutions.

For more information, visit www.synchrony.com and Twitter: @Synchrony.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

 Austria
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003690 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003690 update with tons of fixes

 Global
3
Surprising spider hair discovery may inspire stronger adhesives: Study

Surprising spider hair discovery may inspire stronger adhesives: Study

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca says EU loses legal bid for more vaccine supplies by end-June; Germany removes France, Greece, parts of Spain from COVID risk list and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca says EU loses legal bid for more vaccine su...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021