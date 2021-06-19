Left Menu

Great demand for products made in Punjab, Haryana: Amazon

Amazon India on Saturday said it sees a great demand from global customers for items like hosiery, sports goods and other products, manufactured in Punjab and Haryana.The company further said its flagship e-commerce exports programme Global Selling lowers the entry barrier for micro, small and medium enterprises to expand their business and launch their brands globally from anywhere in the country.

19-06-2021
Amazon India on Saturday said it sees a great demand from global customers for items like hosiery, sports goods and other products, manufactured in Punjab and Haryana.

The company further said its flagship e-commerce exports programme 'Global Selling' lowers the entry barrier for micro, small and medium enterprises to expand their business and launch their brands globally from anywhere in the country. With over 70,000 exporters from different parts of the country, the programme has emerged as an opportunity for businesses to grow, Amazon India said in a statement. The exports programme has played a key role in helping thousands of exporters from across India sustain and grow their business while serving people globally during the last 18 months of the pandemic, said Abhijit Kamra, Director- Global Trade at Amazon India.

“We see a great demand for products like apparel, hosiery, sports goods and others from global customers and for products manufactured across Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh.

''We truly believe that with the right set of tools and technology offered by Amazon Global Selling, exporters in the region can create consumer facing global brands from right here,” he said.

MSMEs from key manufacturing and export clusters in Punjab and Haryana can now grow existing export businesses and start new ventures through Amazon's Global Selling programme, the company said. The region is home to thousands of manufacturers and exports businesses across categories like apparel, hosiery, sports goods among others and they can leverage the e-commerce exports opportunity by selling directly to customers across the world. In Punjab, there are a few categories which have seen an increased demand for exports. While board games and cricket are the major categories in Amritsar, baby care products, diet supplements, towel and bath sheets of Ludhiana are popular.

Various categories across different regions of Haryana have also witnessed an increased demand.

Hair Henna from Faridabad; blankets, curtains, hair oils from Panipat and products like torch lights from Gurugram are among the top categories in Haryana, it said.

