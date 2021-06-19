Nearly 10,000 workers of Power Corporations insured in past one month: PDD

Nearly 10,000 staffers and workers of various power corporations had been insured against accidental death in the past one month, Principal Secretary of Power Development Department (PDD) Rohit Kansal said on Saturday.

He said this was a unique and unprecedented step towards providing financial security to the families in the event of any death of the field workers.

He said Rs 1576.96 crore has been sanctioned for rural system strengthening projects, while Rs 1538.98 crore has been sanctioned for projects in urban areas under Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS).

''A majority of projects under execution were heading towards completion with most of them to be completed between September and December this year," Kansal said while reviewing the financial and physical progress on CSS here.

He asked the engineers concerned to prioritise work and enhance manpower for the timely completion of these projects.

Kansal also asked the officers concerned to devise a system to continuously monitor and redress all pending issues, including delays in payments besides removing all bottlenecks like forest clearances and land-related issues.

He specifically directed the chief engineers of both the corporations (JPDCL, KPDCL) to minimise the gap between completion of projects and handing over the same so all completed projects could be put for public use at the earliest.

The principal secretary made a special mention of the safety and welfare of the lowest field functionaries and directed the officers to focus on relevant safety measures and to ensure that there is no loss of human life. He reviewed the measures enhancing safety and directed that isolators and earthing rods be provided on every 11 KV feeder in the UT. ''This shall ensure that the field workers remain safe even if there is accidental touching of live lines or equipment and due to accidental charging of lines or equipment during shut down activity," he said. He also directed the field officers to ensure that personal safety equipment is provided to all field workers.

