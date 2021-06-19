Left Menu

Two kids among four Jharkhand residents killed in Bihar road mishap

PTI | Sasaram | Updated: 19-06-2021 21:35 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 21:35 IST
Two kids among four Jharkhand residents killed in Bihar road mishap
Four persons, including two children, were killed while seven others were injured upon being knocked down by a speeding truck on a highway near here on Saturday, police said.

The mishap took place on NH-2 under Shivsagar police station area of Rohtas district in the early hours and the victims happened to be daily wage earners who worked at a brick kiln in Uttar Pradesh and were on way to their homes in Latehar district in Jharkhand, Superintendent of Police Ashish Bharti said.

He said the travellers, said to be about 30 in number, were travelling by a truck and had stopped close to an eatery to have some refreshments.

Some of them were having a stroll close to the road when a speeding truck ran over them, killing Santosh Lohra (36), his son Balwant Kumar (03), Dilip Lohra (30) and Ashish Kumar (02) on the spot, the SP said.

The errant driver fled the spot parking the truck nearby which has been seized by police, Bharti said.

The injured have been admitted to the Sadar hospital at district headquarters in Sasaram while the bodies of the deceased have been handed over to their family members after post-mortem, said the SP.

