Left Menu

ECoR to restrict train movement to Puri during Ratha Yatra festival

The Ratha Yatra festival rituals will be completed on July 23.Five pairs of weekely special trains will originate from and terminate at Khurda Road instead of Puri on specific days, the ECoR said.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 19-06-2021 23:57 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 23:57 IST
ECoR to restrict train movement to Puri during Ratha Yatra festival
  • Country:
  • India

After the Odisha government's announcement of organising a devotee-less Ratha Yatra of Lord Jagannath in Puri in view of the pandemic, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) on Saturday decided to restrict movement of passenger trains to the temple town.

To break the chain of Covid-19 infection and in coordination with the Odisha government, it has been decided to restrict train Services towards Puri during the Rath Yatra period in July, the ECoR said in a statement.

Altogether 26 long-distance trains will run up to Khurda Road station. The movement of trains between Khurda Road and Puri station from both directions will remain cancelled.

Twenty pairs of special trains will originate from and terminate at Khurda Road instead of Puri till the third week of July. The Ratha Yatra festival rituals will be completed on July 23.

Five pairs of weekely special trains will originate from and terminate at Khurda Road instead of Puri on specific days, the ECoR said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IonQ's quantum computers now available from Google Cloud Marketplace

IonQ's quantum computers now available from Google Cloud Marketplace

 Global
2
Instagram Reels will now display ads for all users worldwide

Instagram Reels will now display ads for all users worldwide

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Biden, Harris urge vaccinations as the U.S. looks likely to miss July 4 target; Mexico to donate 154,100 doses of AstraZeneza vaccine to Honduras and more

Health News Roundup: Biden, Harris urge vaccinations as the U.S. looks likel...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: BioNTech shots have stronger antibody response than Sinovac, Hong Kong study shows - SCMP; Guinea declares end to Ebola outbreak that killed 12 and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech shots have stronger antibody response than Sin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021