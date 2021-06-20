At least 11 hurt in Arkansas crash of church bus, vehicle
PTI | Corning | Updated: 20-06-2021 01:36 IST | Created: 20-06-2021 01:36 IST
Authorities say a church bus collided with another vehicle on a northeastern Arkansas highway, injuring at least 11 people.
Clay County Sheriff Terry Miller told television station KAIT that at least some of the injuries are reportedly serious.
Advertisement
He said the crash happened along Highway 67 north of Corning.
Corning is near Arkansas' border with Missouri and about 273 kilometers northeast of Little Rock.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Corning
- Arkansas
- KAIT
- Missouri
- Terry Miller
- Little Rock
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rakesh Tikait, Gurnam Chaduni reach Tohana police station to court arrest
Tikait on dharna in Haryana's Fatehabad, demands release of arrested farmers
Tikait, Yogendra Yadav, Chaduni lead sit-in at Haryana police station for release of farmers
Tikait leads sit-in at Haryana police station for release of farmers
Tikait leads sit-in at Haryana police station for release of arrested farmers