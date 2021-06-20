MP: Scindia writes to Goyal to allot fund for Gwalior-Sheopur rail project
BJP Rajya Sabha member Jyotiraditya Scindia has written a letter to Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, saying a broad gauge rail project in Madhya Pradesh has been stalled as only Rs 25 crore were allotted for it in the last Railway Budget against the work cost of around Rs 3,000 crore.
- Country:
- India
BJP Rajya Sabha member Jyotiraditya Scindia has written a letter to Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, saying a broad gauge rail project in Madhya Pradesh has been stalled as only Rs 25 crore were allotted for it in the last Railway Budget against the work cost of around Rs 3,000 crore. The work is related to the conversion of a rail line from narrow gauge to broad gauge in the Gwalior-Sheopur section, where train operations are closed since March 2020, the parliamentarian from MP pointed out in his letter dated June 19.
''The Ministry of Railways had approved this project in FY 2012-13. The tender process has been completed. The project costs around Rs 3000 crore, but the work could not move forward as only Rs 25 crore were allotted for it in the last Railway Budget,'' Scindia said. He said this rail track is the lifeline for lakhs of citizens of Gwalior, Morena and Sheopur districts and the closure of train operations has been creating problems for them.
''Therefore, you are requested to kindly approve the necessary budget for the change of gauge, so that the work on the said railway section can be completed expeditiously and the operation of passenger trains can be resumed,'' Scindia said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Over 25629 metric tonnes of medical oxygen transported to states by Oxygen Expresses: Ministry of Railways
Desperate times for Agra's railway coolies, lockdowns force many to look for other jobs
Railway employees launch campaign demanding 'frontline worker' status
Victory flame reaches world's highest railway bridge in JK's Reasi
Cabinet approves allocation of 5MHz spectrum for railways to improve communication and signalling