PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-06-2021 14:55 IST | Created: 20-06-2021 14:14 IST
Over 3.06 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses still available with states and UTs
More than 3.06 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with states and union territories and over 24.53 lakh doses will be received by them in the next three days, the Union health ministry said on Sunday.

It said that 29,10,54,050 vaccine doses have been provided to states and union territories (UTs) so far through the government of India's free-of-cost channel and the direct state procurement category.

Of this, the total consumption, including wastage, is 26,04,19,412 doses, according to data available at 8 am on Sunday, the ministry said.

It said that ''3,06,34,638 COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered.'' ''Furthermore, more than 24,53,080 vaccine doses are in the pipeline and will be received by them within the next three days,'' the ministry said.

It said that as part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the government of India has been supporting states and UTs by providing them Covid vaccines free of cost.

In addition, the Centre has also been facilitating direct procurement of vaccines by states and UTs. Vaccination is an integral pillar of the comprehensive strategy of the government for containment and management of the pandemic, along with 'test, track, treat' and Covid appropriate behavior, the ministry said.

Implementation of the liberalized and accelerated Phase-3 strategy of Covid vaccination started from May 1.

Under the strategy, every month 50 percent of the total Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) cleared vaccine doses of any manufacturer would be procured by the Centre.

It would continue to make these doses available to state governments totally free of cost as was being done earlier, the ministry said.

