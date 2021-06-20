Left Menu

Pak-Iran goods train service restored after freight train derailment in Balochistan

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 20-06-2021 17:16 IST | Created: 20-06-2021 17:16 IST
The goods train service between Pakistan and Iran was restored on Sunday, a day after a freight train derailed in Pakistan’s southwestern province of Balochistan.

At least six bogies of the train, which was on its way to Quetta from Zahedan city of Iran, derailed on Saturday near Dalbandin in the Chagai district, railway officials said. No one was injured in the accident caused due to an unbalanced track which needed repairs. Experts’ teams were dispatched from Quetta after the incident to restore the service.

Earlier, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industries Central Standing Committee on Railways convener, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi, had asked the government to take practical steps for the restoration of goods trains with Iran and Turkey.

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

