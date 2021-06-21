Left Menu

China, Hong Kong stocks fall after Fed's surprise turn

** U.S. St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said on Friday that the U.S. central bank's shift towards a faster tightening of monetary policy was a "natural" response to economic growth and particularly inflation moving quicker than expected as the country reopens from the COVID-19 pandemic. ** Analysts said a hawkish Fed could lead to a stronger dollar and a weaker yuan, pressuring on the A-share market by prompting foreign outflows.

China and Hong Kong stocks fell on Monday, tracking other Asian markets, as investors continued to ponder the implications of the U.S. Federal Reserve's surprise hawkish shift last week.

** The CSI300 index fell 0.6% to 5,073.36 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.2% to 3,517.17 points. ** The Hang Seng index dropped 1.4% to 28,413.42 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index fell 1.1% to 10,533.91.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 1.36%, while Japan's Nikkei index was down 3.59%. ** U.S. St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said on Friday that the U.S. central bank's shift towards a faster tightening of monetary policy was a "natural" response to economic growth and particularly inflation moving quicker than expected as the country reopens from the COVID-19 pandemic.

** Analysts said a hawkish Fed could lead to a stronger dollar and a weaker yuan, pressuring on the A-share market by prompting foreign outflows. ** The A-share market will be under heavy pressure against a backdrop of a strong dollar, said Yan Kaiwen, an analyst with China Fortune Securities.

** Investors on Monday sold a net 764 million yuan ($118.14 million) worth of A-shares via the Stock Connect linking the mainland and Hong Kong, according to Refinitiv data. ** Meanwhile, the dollar held near multi-month peaks against other major currencies on Monday.

** China kept its benchmark lending rate for corporate and household loans unchanged for the 14th straight month at its June fixing on Monday, in line with market expectations. ** The Financial News, backed by the Peoples Bank of China (PBOC), on Sunday advised against speculating about liquidity tightening and policy direction, saying such action can mislead and roil markets. ($1 = 6.4669 Chinese yuan renminbi)

