MAXHUB Strengthens Foothold in Promising Indian Market via Make in India Initiative

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India MAXHUB, a premier provider of collaborative communication and interactive class delivery solutions, today announced its commitment to the “Make in India” initiative. MAXHUB will focus on producing Interactive Flat Panels and other products in India in a phased manner.

MAXHUB entered the Indian Market quite recently. Within a short span of time, it has been able to make a strong foothold with a wide range of products – Interactive Flat Panels, Active LED Walls, Smart Lectern and Audio/Video conferencing Devices (Unified Communication Solutions). MAXHUB products have helped various organizations, both big and small, in smooth interactions and collaborations within and outside the organizations. Their innovative, best-in-class products are designed to create productive, interactive and convenient communication experiences. With their commitment to the Make in India initiative, they are set to gain customers’ confidence over and above their world-class product quality.

Expressing enthusiasm on the announcement, Avinash Johri, Vice President for MAXHUB’s India and SAARC Countries operations, commented – “India is one of the most promising regions for MAXHUB Products and has good growth momentum. With the availability of excellent talent pool in India and strong product-focus of MAXHUB, we are set to provide the best quality products and services to our customers. This initiative was been taken keeping in mind our long-term focus and investment in the Indian Market.” The Product Manufacturing Unit is being set up in Noida and the brand is set to hit the ground running with full capacity in next quarter. It will generate employment and provide cutting-edge technology at competitive rates to customers, without compromising on quality. The manufacturing unit will start with Interactive Flat Panels and then move on to manufacture other products.

With the wide portfolio of products, MAXHUB is set to facilitate the corporate, education and other industries in collaborative and interactive communication. To know more, drop a mail at maxhubindia@cvte.com or visit the official website at www.maxhub.com/en About MAXHUB MAXHUB is a brand of CVTE Group and is a world-famous solution provider of LCD driver products, collaborative communication and interactive class delivery solutions. MAXHUB focuses on developing cutting-edge interaction technologies and designing smart applications that are optimized for use in education, hospitality, conferencing, digital signage, and similar environments. MAXHUB display technology can be found in leading venues the world over.

For more information, visit MAXHUB at www.maxhub.com/en.

