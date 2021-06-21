Premier Energies starts trial production of solar cells at new plant

Solar PV Cells & Module manufacturing company Premier Energies has started trial production of solar cells at its E-City new plant in Hyderabad.

Premier Energies has commenced trial production of 19.2 per cent efficiency Polycrystalline Cells in its new plant where the company had invested Rs 483 crore, a statement said.

These solar cells are produced from high-quality silicon wafers with 158.75mmX158.75mm dimensions.

The ISO 9001/ ISO 14001 certified manufacturing facility uses state-of-the-art production systems such as TQC (Total Quality Control) and SPC (Statistical Process Control) quality control.

This launch will therefore increase the availability of highest quality Made in India solar cells and contribute to the government’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiatives.

The high-tech facility which started as a greenfield project is located at E-City Hyderabad and is spread across 25 acres.

The manufacturing unit is capable of producing Black Silicon MCCE textured multi-crystalline cells (which is first of its kind in India) as well as Mono PERC cells with efficiency in excess of 22.5 per cent.

The formal inauguration of the plant where this product will be manufactured is expected in July.

''With the commencement of production, we have further strengthened our product portfolio which caters to a wide range of customers,'' said Chiranjeev Saluja, Founder and Managing Director, Premier Energies.

Headquartered in Greater Hyderabad Telangana, Premier Energies, has a capacity of 1.25 GW Module and 0.75GW Cell. With this capacity increase the company became the second largest integrated manufacturer of solar cells and modules in India.

The company has completed 25 years of operations in 2020.

